The Ultimate Photography Course For Beginners
Photography: Advanced Creative Photography Skills
Creative Photography Composition Master Class
Complete Photography 101 Master Class
Photography DSLR Skills: Learn To Use Your DSLR Camera Like A Professional Photo
The Ultimate Photography Course For Beginners

Get Started with the Basics of Photography

By Skill Success | in Online Courses

Take a comprehensive look at all the basics of photography with this 2-hour course. This course will focus on the essentials of what you need to snap good photos and take them to the next level. You’ll also learn various composition techniques including the workflow process and touch upon the basics of post-processing to make your photos really look incredible.

  • Access 22 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Gain a deeper understanding of photography
  • Learn composition techniques to dramatically improve your photos
  • Understand how the Exposure Triangle works & why it's one of the most important fundamentals to understand in photography

Jellis Vaes is a world traveler, professional photographer & writer, and the founder of Inner Picture Stories; an educational platform on life.

  • Any DSLR or mirrorless camera
  • Photo editing apps such as Lightroom and Capture One
Photography: Advanced Creative Photography Skills

Easily Learn the Techniques of Master Photographers

By Skill Success | in Online Courses

Discover how to create compelling and interesting images that you can enjoy and share with your friends as you make your way through this advanced course. Jump into this training, and you'll explore taking your photography skills to an artistic level. Gain a good understanding on the science of light and basic composition skills in a fast and easy way, and learn much more in just 1.5 hours!

  • Access 15 lectures & 1.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand the science of light & composition in photography
  • Learn simple principles that are used in commercial & street photography

Mark Timberlake runs a marketing company called SME Heroes, which specializes in training on all things relating to online marketing, being an Entrepreneur, online course creation and his personal passion for photography.

  • Internet access
Creative Photography Composition Master Class

Capture Fascinating Images with Any Camera

By Skill Success | in Online Courses

Bring out the hidden photographer in you with the Creative Photography Composition Master Class. This course will give you knowledge on creative photography composition and mastering the visual language of photography. Jump in and learn to take beautiful portraits in just 1.5 hours!

  • Access 84 lectures & 11.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn to master photography’s visual language to take impressive images
  • Gain knowledge on creative portraiture
  • Learn to utilize light & use studio settings

Mark Timberlake runs a marketing company called SME Heroes, which specializes in training on all things relating to online marketing, being an Entrepreneur, online course creation and his personal passion for photography.

  • Internet access
Complete Photography 101 Master Class

Learn to Create Profitable Images with Any Camera

By Skill Success | in Online Courses

Regardless of what your level of experience is or what type of camera you use, this in-depth course is designed to provide you with everything you need to take your photography skills to the next level. Dive in, and you'll learn to improve your photography techniques, take stellar images, and make money with your photos.

  • Access 68 lectures & 14.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Step up your photography skills using a smartphone, mirrorless or DSLR camera
  • Master shooting in manual mode & editing photos
  • Learn how to sell photos or start a photography business

Phil Ebiner, through his online learning business, creates courses that teach you how to become a better version of yourself with all kinds of skills.

  • Internet access
Photography DSLR Skills: Learn To Use Your DSLR Camera Like A Professional Photo

Shoot Photos Like a Pro Using Your DSLR in Manual Mode

By Skill Success | in Online Courses

Master your DSLR camera’s manual mode to take great photos. This course will help improve your photography by teaching you how to set exposure, use blinkies, and understand the stops of light. Control the camera and take impressive photos.

  • Access 21 lectures & 1.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to use the built-in light meter to find exposure
  • Gain knowledge about ISO, shutter speed, & aperture
  • Discover various lens recommendations

Mark Timberlake runs a marketing company called SME Heroes, which specializes in training on all things relating to online marketing, being an Entrepreneur, online course creation and his personal passion for photography.

  • Internet access
  • DSLR camera

